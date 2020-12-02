1/2
June Rose Rust
1928 - 2020
RUST, June Rose (Age 92) June Rose Rust, age 92 passed away peacefully November 26, 2020. She was born June 2, 1928 in Hampton, MN to Edwin and Augusta Ista. She married her life-long partner, Cecil Rust in April 1941. June was kind and compassion-ate and loved organizations that helped others: Red Cross, Neighborhood Chairwoman of Girl Scouts and her church. She loved social ministry and working with street kids at Crosswalk. She was the Volunteer Coordinator there for 15 years. In later years, June took up oil painting and shared her light in pictures painted on canvas cards. June is survived by her husband Cecil Rust, daughter Cindy Paap and husband Robb, sister Dottie Johnson and husband Norman, brother-in-law Bob Rust, sister-in-law Delores Plan, plus many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will take place Friday, December 4th 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 North Pines Rd. in Spokane Valley, WA. Please join us to celebrate her life, Sunday, December 6th at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 8304 East Buckeye in Spokane Valley, WA. Call (509) 926-5407 to reserve space as only 30 are allowed due to Covid 19. There will be a Graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Terrace Monday, December 7th at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Horizon Hospice and Zion Lutheran Church. To leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Terrace
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
