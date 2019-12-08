Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Whitfield HILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HILL, June Whitfield (Age 96) June Whitfield Hill passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2019 at home with family members at her side in Liberty Lake, Washington. She was born in June of 1923 in Somerville, Massachusetts, the daughter of Isabelle and Prescott Whitfield. She graduated from Somerville High School in l941 and from Simmons College in 1945 with a B.S. degree. She was the secretary of her class and a loyal alumna. She accepted a position at Simmons College in the School of Science Office where she worked until May, l948 when she accepted a new position as Secretary to the Executive Officer of the Chemistry Department at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). There she met her husband, Dr. H. Wayne Hill, Jr. who was completing a post doctorate fellowship. They were married on December l3, l952. They made their first home in Wilmington, Delaware, where Wayne worked in Pioneering Research at DuPont. In July of l961, Wayne accepted a position with Phillips Petroleum Company in plastics research and the family moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. While in Bartlesville, June was active in volunteer work with the Red Cross for 30 years, working on the Bloodmobile, being on the Board of Directors and then Secretary of the Board for 24 years. She was Chairman of the Eastern Oklahoma Division of American Red Cross for five years and was elected to the National Nominating Committee to select the Board of Governors, l984 and l985. She received the prestigious Clara Barton Award in l974. She served on the YWCA Board for six years and worked with the Y Mothers' Club for l4 years. She was a 50-year member of AAUW where she served two terms on the Board and did volunteer work at the Jane Phillips Hospital Auxiliary for seven years. She was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Bartlesville for 43 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Circle Leader, and played in the Bell Choir for 10 years. Photography was one of her most enduring hobbies. Her archives include over 17,000 35mm slides. She was a longtime member of Bartlesville Camera Club and served as President. She gave countless slide shows over the years for various organizations. Many of the shows were focused on New England. She was in the Bartlesville book club for over 25 years, attended many Community Concerts, Symphony and the OK Mozart Festival each year. She was also a charter member of the Symphony Society in Bartlesville. June loved to play competitive Scrabble and solve crossword puzzles. Wayne retired in l985, enabling them to travel extensively throughout the country. They particularly enjoyed annual trips to Sanibel Island, Florida and visiting their grandchildren. In April 2004, they relocated to Liberty Lake, Washington where they joined the East Valley Presbyterian Church in Otis Orchards. June enjoyed hosting a lively Bible study group at her home weekly. June was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Hill and her husband, R. C. Lavasseur, of Liberty Lake, her son, David Wayne Hill and his wife, Jena Roskamp Hill of Cary, NC. Grandchildren include Allison Sattin, Dylan Sattin, Eric Hill and his wife Chelsy, their son Eliot Hill, and Travis Hill. June was an ever-adventurous spirit with a contagious zest for the outdoors and life. Her sense of humor, ability to tell a story, love of family, friends and God was with her until the end. Her ability to fill a room with energy, laughter and love will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of June's life will be held at East Valley Presbyterian Church on December 14th starting at 11:00. The church address is 5305 N. Harvard, Otis Orchards, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in June's name to East Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 879, Otis Orchards, Washington 99027.

