|
|
TOMAC, Justin Antone (Age 48) Justin Antone Tomac, 48, left us on December 2, 2019, at his home in Spokane, WA. Justin was born September 8, 1971, in Downey, California to Nena P. Tomac. He graduated from Siuslaw High School in 1989 in Florence, Oregon. After graduation, Justin moved to Spokane, WA with his grandfather to pursue an apprenticeship in construction. His interests included sports, he was a faithful Steelers fan, fishing, family, concerts and work. He loved spending time with his faithful furry companion Daisy. He enjoyed rocking out to heavy metal and quoting famous comedians. Over the last 20 years he devoted much of his time and energy building residential homes and spending time with his son. Justin took pride in his work and was highly respected for his skills in construction. Most recently, he was in the process of building his own home in Newport, WA. Justin is survived by his brother, Richard Steele; son, Breck Nevers-Tomac, and furry companion Daisy. Justin's memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Central Grange No. 831, located at 7001 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd., Spokane, WA 99217. Please share memories of Justin on his tribute wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 13, 2019