ROBERTSON, Justin P. 1977 ~ 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely death of our son. Justin Robertson, 41, of Spokane, WA passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after fighting a long battle with depression. Justin was born July 23, 1977 in Colfax, WA, the third son of Neal Robertson and Jolene Boyle. Justin suffered with incredible pain. He succumbed to his illness of depression and took his own life. His family chose to include his cause of death in hopes of removing the stigma of mental illness. There is no shame. There is only tragedy. Justin is survived by his wife, Melissa Robertson and his two sons, Isaac (9) and Ethan (5) whom he dearly loved. He loved being a dad and spending time with his boys. Also surviving are two step-sons, Matthew Clother and Marquez Gibson Martinez; his parents, Neal Robertson and Jolene Boyle; his siblings, Jason (Sonja) Robertson, Trevor (Teresa) Robertson, and Tiffani (Thomas) Organ; nine nieces and nephews and many other relatives. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the St. John Cemetery at 11:00 am. A potluck reception will follow at the Christian Life Assembly Church. On-line condolences may be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 27, 2019