Jutta Christina KERNKE
KERNKE, Jutta Christina (Hansen)

February 13, 1936 - August 19, 2020

Jutta Christina Kernke (Hansen) passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 after a year's battle with cancer. Jutta was born in Berlin, Germany and moved to the United States in the early 60s. Jutta was a pioneer in the tech world, being one of the first women programmers and sales representatives at Hewlett Packard in the Bay Area of California. Jutta received her MBA from Santa Clara University and retired from HP in the 80s. After her marriage to Jack, Jutta moved to Alaska, where they ran a hunting and fishing lodge. They eventually sold the lodge and relocated to Spokane, WA where they built an energy efficient house, and continued their quest to protect and preserve the natural environment around them.

Jutta is survived by her husband Jack; her sisters Renate and Delia; her nieces Debi, Denise and Nina; nephews Douglas and Glenn; along with many grand nieces and great grand nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Donations can be made in Jutta's honor to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation in Seattle. - https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/


Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
