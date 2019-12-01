ADAMS, Kainoa A. (Age 26) Kainoa Adams passed away suddenly on October 4, 2019 in Spokane WA. Kai was born in Spokane and attended Joel E. Ferris High School but graduated from Hutto High School in Hutto Texas.in 2011. Kai returned to Spokane in 2013. Kai is survived by his parents, Birk and Sharon Adams; two sisters, Kayla Adams and Shelbi Logan (Patrick) and special friend Tyler Roughton. Kai's death has left a huge hole in many hearts and will be remembered for his big smile and love of reading. A private family service was held on October 11, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019