HINTON, Kameron It is with great sadness that the family of Kameron Hinton announces his passing on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 29 years. Kameron was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his mother, Barbara and sister, Kassidy, his paternal grandmother Marla Drader, maternal grandfather Laurence Rice and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kameron was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Hinton and maternal grandmother Betty Swiger. Kameron was passionate about music, as well as political and social issues. Kameron had a thirst for knowledge. He attended Mead-area school and went on to earn a degree in Computer Science. He worked with non-profit organizations in California, Denver, and Philadelphia. There will be a funeral service on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 3:00 PM at Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA. Kameron's ashes will nurture a memorial tree.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 22, 2019