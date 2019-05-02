Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kami Lyn ELLENZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELLENZ, Kami Lyn Kami Lyn Ellenz passed away quietly on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 14, 1967 in Spokane, WA to Ed and Shirley Ellenz. She is also survived by her brother Kent and his wife, Becky, her beloved nieces Ashley and Kelsey, cousins and many devoted, long-time and loving friends who took care of her when she was most in need. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1985 and moved to Portland, OR to attend Columbia Christian College, eventually settling on Portland's east side after graduation. She was as an accountant her entire career, first in property management and later for a distinguished Portland family business, where she embraced working with the family foundation and the charitable organizations it helped sponsor. Her job was fulfilling, and made her proud, but she made ample time for life outside of work, spending time with many friends from every era of her life. Most recently, time spent with friends kept her going. Kami's favorite thing to do was to watch any kind of sports--basketball and baseball were her favorite-- whether she was in the stands or watching it on TV. In her car (which was always black, always new every three years, and always clean), the radio was always tuned to sports talk. Although it was more likely that she was on the phone, catching up with family or friends. Kami secretly loved everyone's dog; she gave money to rescue organizations that help animals both large and small and hopes that you will, too. ( thepongofund.org or wildcatridgesanctuary.org ). Kami enjoyed buying presents for special people from her elaborate day-planner lists, and she was very good at it (both the lists and the gifts). Kami also loved trying new restaurants. When "away friends" came to town, she always had a list of places to try and things they needed to see. Playing tour guide to the city she called home was fun for her. She came home to Spokane often to spend time with family and friends. Kami was fortunate to be able to vacation with friends as well as her family and was happiest on the beach in Cancun, where she was able to return for one last trip in February. Kami Ellenz bravely fought ovarian cancer for nearly four years. She was lucky to find it as early as she did, and with the help of Compass Oncology and Dr. Gosewehr. Kami's burial will be private. The funeral service will be on Saturday May 4 at 4:00pm at Northside Church of Christ in Spokane, WA. In the Portland area, a Celebration of Life service will be at Southwest Church of Christ in Tigard, OR on Saturday, May 11 at 10:00am In cards to family or friends, Kami ended her messages with three words she wanted them never to forget. Until you see her again, remember...You Are Loved. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 2 to May 4, 2019

