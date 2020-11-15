WRIGHT, Karen A. (Age 64) Karen A. Wright, age 64, of Spokane, passed away early Saturday morning, November 7th, 2020 in bed at home. Karen was born June 27, 1956 in Spokane. The daughter of Angelo and Margaret Bomben. Karen had graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1974. Karen worked at Safeway, Hamilton and Mission, where she met her husband Tom Wright in 1979 when he started at Gonzaga. Tom and Karen married January 21st, 1995, and found happiness. Karen loved to travel and cruised the Mediterranean visiting Karen's belove Italy, where they renewed their vow's at the Gonzaga Chapel in Florence. Karen was a loving wife, caring mother, great cook and made many friends. Due to her years in the grocery business and public interaction, Karen was known and loved by many of our Spokane community. Karen is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tom Wright; son, Rick (Siouxie) Rice, Hilary Wright, Grand children Carter and Kiara, as well as her brothers John and Craig and sister Maureen. Karen will be missed, but her smile and caring personality shall be remembered by many.



