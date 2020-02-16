THELIN, Karen C. (née Ward) Born February 2, 1949 - Died February 14, 2020 Beloved mother and grandmother. Grew up in her beloved Salem OR, moved to Lynnwood WA where she graduated high school before attending nursing school at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Preceded in death by her former husband Robert R Thelin. Survived by her daughters Milissa (Joe) Wood and Amanda (Brian) Broyles. Her stepchildren, Laura Stone and William Thelin. As well as her grand- children; Caleb, Liam, Caitlyn, Noah and Madeleine,Tristan and Alyssa, Crystal and Alex, and five great-grandchildren. She was one of the last of the older generation of our family and due to a late in life intercontinental move did not know many people on this side of the world. For that and many deeply personal reasons we will gather as a family to mourn and memorialize her cohosted by Milissa & Amanda and their spouses at the home of her daughter and son in-law Milissa and Joe Wood for a memorial in-lieu of more formal services. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

