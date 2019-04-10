Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen DAUBEL. View Sign

DAUBEL, Karen (Age 70) Karen died unexpectedly at her home on April 7, 2019. She was born in Billings, MT to Floyd and Julia Roberts on December 26,1948. She lived most of her life in the Spokane area where she raised her three children. Her hobbies included spending time with family, crossword puzzles, board games, and finding great treasures at yard sales and thrift stores. She leaves behind her three children Sherri Daubel, Brian (Debie) Daubel and Judy Coffey. Her grandchildren Chris, Scott, Ethan, LeAnn, Sheldon and Thressa and four great-grandchildren. A memorial is planned for Friday, at 11 am on April 12th, 2019 at Spokane Fire District Community Center, 315 E. Crawford St. in Deer Park, WA. Please come help celebrate her life by sharing your memories and stories. Reception immediately following.

