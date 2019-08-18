Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Elizabeth COLE. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

COLE, Karen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was born on February 20, 1944 in Wilbur, WA to Frederick and Mirian Cook. She grew up in Wilbur and attended school and graduate from Wilbur High School in 1962 with honors and then attended Kinmen Business College. She married Everett Cole on Dec. 7, 1963 in Wilbur, WA. Karen and Everett owned and operated a cattle ranch west of Davenport, WA. Karen was a member of the Davenport-Edwall United Methodist Church, Davenport Town & Country Study Club, Rocklyn Homemakers, secretary & treasurer of the Lincoln County Cowbelles. She worked for Caulkins Manufacturing and then 25 yrs. at the Lincoln County Assessor's office before retiring. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Neil Diamond and her favorite song was "You Are My Sunshine". She followed her children and grandchildren in all school activities and was their biggest fan. Karen is survived by her two children Traci Cole and Brad (Kim) Cole, three grandchildren Cole Evers, Wyatt Evers and Sidney Cole. One brother Ike Cook and three sisters Joyce Boyer, Rae Gessford and Jean Northrop along with numerous nieces and nephews. Karen is also survived by Dave, Kris, Chase and Bryce Hubbard, along with their families who became family when they joined the ranch. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Mirian Cook, husband Everett in 2015 and one niece Brenda Northrop and two nephews Jeff Boyer and Brian Northrop. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Chapel of Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA. Memorials may be to the Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 10 Nicholls St, Davenport, WA 99122 or the donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

