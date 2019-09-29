Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Elizabeth WOODS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOODS, Karen Elizabeth (Age 78) Karen Elizabeth Woods (age 78) entered into rest on September 14, 2019. Karen was born on November 10, 1940 to Richel and Nettie Hammond, joining her big sister Annette, who would become her best friend. Karen and Annette spent many fun summers at their aunt and uncles home in Ritzville, WA. After graduating from North Central High School in 1958, she worked for a credit bureau and in 1973 she started her favorite job working for West Valley School District. She started out as a teacher's aide and "noon goon" watching the kids play outside at several elementary schools. She would later become secretary at the Alternative Programs School which she loved the most. She really enjoyed working with all the students and employees in the district and retired in 2009 after 36 years with the West Valley School District. Karen always had a love for her yard, mowing the lawn and digging in the dirt tending to her beautiful flowers and plants. Bowling and golfing with husband Les, Annette and brother-in-law Keith were just a few of her hobbies. She loved playing BINGO with her sister and later in life found a love for Karaoke and was often found singing at the Valley Eagles and the Mission Meadows club house. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lester and beloved sister Annette. She is survived by daughters Kari LeGresley (Tim Frye), Jill Bonser (Bret), grandson James LeGresley, granddaughter Rachelle LeGresley, brother-in-law Keith Wylie, nephew Alan Wylie (Alyson), niece Peggy Sellers (Jon), her precious cat Squeakers and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. To honor Karen's memory and her love of working in the education system, we are working on setting up a scholarship in her name and we'll have more details at the service. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Valley Assembly, 15618 E. Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037. After the service, we invite you to join us at the Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley for a memorial reception.

