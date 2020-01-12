Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Joy HOEFEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOEFEL, Karen Joy (Age 66) SOMEONE SPECIAL A special person, A special face, Someone we loved, Can never be replaced. Karen was born June 30, 1953 in Odessa, WA. To Harold and Emogene Hoefel, joining big sister Patsy. She quietly passed on January 1, 2020. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. She is survived by John Haskins and family, Sean and Sara, as well as numerous cousins and many friends. Karen grew up in Odessa graduating in 1971. She attended college and acquired her Dental Hygenist Certificate. She lived and worked in Moses Lake, Spokane, and Odessa. Her one true love in life was being mom to her dogs, Teddy, Lucy Lu, and Rosie. She had many interest and hobbies and was very creative. Karen was a very quiet, kind and generous lady, she always had a smile to give to everyone and has time for a good laugh. Thank you to all of you who cared about Karen and kept in touch, helped and supported her, and loved her during her years of discomfort and uncertainty. Services will be held at the Odessa Cemetery Chapel, Odessa WA. On Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM. There will be a gathering following the services at Heritage Congregational Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

HOEFEL, Karen Joy (Age 66) SOMEONE SPECIAL A special person, A special face, Someone we loved, Can never be replaced. Karen was born June 30, 1953 in Odessa, WA. To Harold and Emogene Hoefel, joining big sister Patsy. She quietly passed on January 1, 2020. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. She is survived by John Haskins and family, Sean and Sara, as well as numerous cousins and many friends. Karen grew up in Odessa graduating in 1971. She attended college and acquired her Dental Hygenist Certificate. She lived and worked in Moses Lake, Spokane, and Odessa. Her one true love in life was being mom to her dogs, Teddy, Lucy Lu, and Rosie. She had many interest and hobbies and was very creative. Karen was a very quiet, kind and generous lady, she always had a smile to give to everyone and has time for a good laugh. Thank you to all of you who cared about Karen and kept in touch, helped and supported her, and loved her during her years of discomfort and uncertainty. Services will be held at the Odessa Cemetery Chapel, Odessa WA. On Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM. There will be a gathering following the services at Heritage Congregational Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Hoefel family. Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close