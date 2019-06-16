BOBECK, Karen K. In the presence of the family she dearly loved, Karen Bobeck exited her body and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2019. Karen was born on January 17, 1940 in Iowa City, Iowa. Throughout her childhood and teen years she dreamt of joining the armed forces, and in 1958 her dream was realized when she joined the Navy. Her exceptional skills landed her in the position of Cryptology Intelligence Technician, a job she excelled at. In 1959 she met a sailor who would become the love of her life. On June 3, 1960 she and her love, Robert Bobeck, married. They were both honorably discharged from the Navy in 1960. Throughout their marriage they moved to California, Arizona, Washington State, Idaho and Montana before settling down in Colbert, WA in their dream home. Karen worked mainly as a secretary in various jobs including at the Columbian Newspaper in Vancouver, WA and St. Luke's Air Force Base in Phoenix, AZ. While the love of her life was Robert, her first and greatest love was the Lord Jesus Christ. She came to know Him as her personal Savior in 1975, as did Robert. They both became active in their church, and in all churches they attended throughout their moves. But it was at Bellingham Baptist Church in Bellingham, WA where they committed themselves to serve in any capacity Jesus would call them. Karen began teaching Sunday school to children and Bible lessons to women. She even took up teaching at the Church's School. When they moved to Colbert, WA, she continued these church ministries at Liberty Baptist. However while attending Faith Baptist Church she could no longer serve due to failing health. Karen loved her family dearly, and cherished her friends. She was a faithful encourager to others through her beautiful gift at writing and sending greeting cards. She rarely forgot a birthday or anniversary. She even faithfully sent cards to her grandchildren to celebrate the anniversary of their Salvation. Karen loved to cook and would often entertain friends and family. She enjoyed taking trips to the Oregon Coast with her beloved, Robert, almost every year. She never gave up on her family, always believing they would excel in whatever venture for the Lord. Though she suffered through many painful illnesses the last years of her life she handled each one with grace. Such a blessing to know her as wife, mother and grandmother. We'll see her again in glory! Karen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Bobeck Sr.; and two children, Elizabeth Phillips (Mark) and Robert Bobeck Jr. (Loreen); two grandchildren Joshua and Bethany; and two brothers Harry and John Jr. Karen's Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 2:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church, 2804 E. Euclid Ave., Spokane, WA 99207. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary