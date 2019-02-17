WAGGONER, Karen Lee (Age 67) Karen, beloved wife of Howard Waggoner, was born November 17, 1951. She passed away on February 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Carl and Joyce Jack. Karen is survived by her husband Howard, their eight children, 10 grandchildren and one sister. Karen was born and raised in Spokane. She was a compassionate and enthusiastic elementary school teacher for District 81 until she retired. She loved her husband, family and friends dearly. Karen lived life to the fullest, she loved to travel, which she did extensively. Her other interests included dancing, kayaking, running, bike riding, hiking, and being outdoors. Her greatest attribute was her deep love and faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her life reflected her faith by her deep care and compassion for others. A Memorial Service for Karen will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 17909 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 am.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019