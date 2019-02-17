Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Lee WAGGONER. View Sign

WAGGONER, Karen Lee (Age 67) Karen, beloved wife of Howard Waggoner, was born November 17, 1951. She passed away on February 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Carl and Joyce Jack. Karen is survived by her husband Howard, their eight children, 10 grandchildren and one sister. Karen was born and raised in Spokane. She was a compassionate and enthusiastic elementary school teacher for District 81 until she retired. She loved her husband, family and friends dearly. Karen lived life to the fullest, she loved to travel, which she did extensively. Her other interests included dancing, kayaking, running, bike riding, hiking, and being outdoors. Her greatest attribute was her deep love and faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her life reflected her faith by her deep care and compassion for others. A Memorial Service for Karen will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 17909 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 am.

WAGGONER, Karen Lee (Age 67) Karen, beloved wife of Howard Waggoner, was born November 17, 1951. She passed away on February 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Carl and Joyce Jack. Karen is survived by her husband Howard, their eight children, 10 grandchildren and one sister. Karen was born and raised in Spokane. She was a compassionate and enthusiastic elementary school teacher for District 81 until she retired. She loved her husband, family and friends dearly. Karen lived life to the fullest, she loved to travel, which she did extensively. Her other interests included dancing, kayaking, running, bike riding, hiking, and being outdoors. Her greatest attribute was her deep love and faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her life reflected her faith by her deep care and compassion for others. A Memorial Service for Karen will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 17909 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 am. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close