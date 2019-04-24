Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Lee (Obde) WINTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WINTER, Karen Lee (Obde) (Age 77) September 28, 1941 April 19, 2019 Karen was born in Spokane, Washington. She was the first-born daughter of Mary and Fred Obde, followed by her five beloved sisters, Cheryl, Leslee, Jennifer, Jill, and Molly. She attended St. Augustine Grade School, Marycliff High School, then graduated from Seattle University Nursing School. She met and married Bill Winter in 1963. They had four beautiful children, the loves of her life, Fred, Mary (Graves), Billy, and Tommy. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, Matthew, Noelle and Freddie Winter; Max, Jack, and Will Graves; Sam Winter, and step-children, Alexa, Garrett, and Kaylee Olin. Karen loved traveling around world, kayaking with the Orcas, swimming with the Dolphins, cross-country skiing, bike riding, knitting, but most of all, she just loved spending time with her adored family and friends. Although she lived a simple, graceful, quiet life, she had a powerful presence of unconditional love that drew everyone she encountered into her fold. We will carry on this legacy of love that Karen taught us all. Celebration of her life will be on July 20, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery on Wall Street in Spokane, Washington. Time of celebration will be announced as the date draws near. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spokane Hospice and Special Olympics.

WINTER, Karen Lee (Obde) (Age 77) September 28, 1941 April 19, 2019 Karen was born in Spokane, Washington. She was the first-born daughter of Mary and Fred Obde, followed by her five beloved sisters, Cheryl, Leslee, Jennifer, Jill, and Molly. She attended St. Augustine Grade School, Marycliff High School, then graduated from Seattle University Nursing School. She met and married Bill Winter in 1963. They had four beautiful children, the loves of her life, Fred, Mary (Graves), Billy, and Tommy. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, Matthew, Noelle and Freddie Winter; Max, Jack, and Will Graves; Sam Winter, and step-children, Alexa, Garrett, and Kaylee Olin. Karen loved traveling around world, kayaking with the Orcas, swimming with the Dolphins, cross-country skiing, bike riding, knitting, but most of all, she just loved spending time with her adored family and friends. Although she lived a simple, graceful, quiet life, she had a powerful presence of unconditional love that drew everyone she encountered into her fold. We will carry on this legacy of love that Karen taught us all. Celebration of her life will be on July 20, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery on Wall Street in Spokane, Washington. Time of celebration will be announced as the date draws near. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spokane Hospice and Special Olympics. Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close