SLENTZ, Karen Renee Karen Renee Slentz was born February 19th, 1966, passing on November 19, 2019, preceded by her father, Tommy, who died last January. She is survived by her mother, Angie M. Slentz. Karen loved life. She mostly enjoyed her years at Bryant School, she was involved with Special Olympics, winning medals for swimming and track. She loved riding her bike, music, bingo, and square dancing. She was an excellent pet 'mother' to her cats and dogs. And they loved her. She will always be missed and loved. Think Pink.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019