VanSickel, Kari Elizabeth (Age 56) Kari was granted her butterfly wings on October 23, 2020. She passed in her sleep peacefully at her home in Gladstone, Oregon. Born May 18, 1964 in Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1982 and continued her education at SFCC completing her Art degree. She has spent the last ten years in Oregon using her artistic talents creating the sets for numerous tv shows, movies and plays. It was there she met and fell in love with her partner Mike Yocum. She has always kept in touch with her many friends, some going back as far as grade school. Whenever she made a trip home to Spokane she always wanted to make sure she made time to see each and everyone of them because they were all so important to her. She lived life to its fullest and loved deeply. Family was everything to her. The hardest thing about moving to Oregon was missing family. She loved spending time with Jessica and Emily (her nieces), teaching them her way of enjoying life by dressing up then singing and dancing, by having a picnic on the roof, by having a campout on the porch, or by teaching them how to nurse back to health the many creatures she gave life back to. Kari was preceded in death by her adopted father Charlie VanSickel and her grandparents Charles and Agnes Koch. She is survived by mother Betty VanSickel, father Jerry Deuser, sister Shelly Brady (and partner Lance Perry), and many wonderful half/step brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will all miss her dearly. There will be a celebration of life come this summer. In lieu of flowers, Kari would want everyone to be kind to all living creatures and each other. May she walk through Nature's beauty forever.



