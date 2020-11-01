GOSSETT, Kari Lynn (Brandvold) Kari Lynn (Brandvold) Gossett was a woman of steel with a heart of gold. She was loved by all who knew her, and was taken from us all too soon and suddenly, due to complications of cancer, October 24, 2020. She knew her soul would go to heaven. Born in Spokane, Washington, February 10, 1957, to Rosemary and Richard John Brandvold, she was the youngest of three. As a child, she loved most to go boating with the family, and played flute, piano and handbells. She graduated from University High School in 1975, and Washington State University in 1979. Kari's first job was inside sales rep in a steel company. At the time, it was highly unusual for a woman to work in steel sales, and she excelled at her job. She eventually moved to Ryerson Steel, where she spent most of her career. Kari married Jay Gossett, and they were together for 28 years until the relationship ended. During that time, they lived in Spokane, Long Lake, Gig Harbor, and finally settled in Mohler, a tiny community west of Spokane, near Harrington, WA. Her beautiful home and country living brought Kari great joy. She was active in the Harrington Homemakers, a local book club, and the "Mohler Girls'" wine-thirty (and other) gatherings. She loved travel, shopping, gardening, holidays and decorating, classic rock, reggae and opera music, but most of all, her family and friends. As a great cook and hostess, Kari loved to entertain. She was warm, kind and generous, always thinking of others. Her most generous gift was that of stem cells, donated to her brother for transplant, enabling him to survive leukemia. Now, five years later, her DNA lives on in him. Kari also had a heart for animals, and always had cats and/or dogs in her life. As a friend said, Kari spread such joy, love, laughter and positivity everywhere she went, that the world will never be the same without her special shining light. Preceded in death by her father, Kari is survived by her mother, sister, Judy Wigen (George), brother Chris Brandvold (Jan); nieces Kyra Richardson (Dustin), Kirsten Sabata (Doug), Valerie Brady (Greg), nephew, Howard Wigen, great-nieces and nephews Nakoa, Makaio, Keanu Richardson, Jacob, Elizabeth Eli, Tillie Sabata, Henley and Jackson Brady. On the Gossett side, Jay Gossett, brother-in-law Buck Gossett (JoAnn), nephews Derek Gossett, Travis Gossett (Trinity), niece Alyshia Gossett (Jonathan), greats Aubrey Dreyer, Karissa, Remington and Travis Jr Gossett, in addition to her many dear friends. All are heartbroken at the sudden loss of our dear daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, wife and friend. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held on November 4th at 4:00PM (PST) and will be livestreamed from Millwood Presbyterian Church, available at www.millwoodpc.org
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Kari's name to the Harrington Opera House, the Harrington Cemetery, American Cancer Society
, Millwood Presbyterian Church or the animal shelter of your choice.