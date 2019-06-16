Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl CLEMENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Anthony CLEMENS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLEMENS, Karl (Age 98) It is with deep sorrow that we mark the passing of Karl Anthony Clemens on June 4, 2019. He was a strong but kind man a storyteller that loved to sing. Karl was born just outside of Jamestown, ND on the family farm December 31, 1920 to Otto and Anna Clemens. He was the 9th of 11 children. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII as an MP stationed in Japan. Upon returning home, he and Hazel moved to Washington State where he worked for Kaiser Mead for 28 years and 10 months. He was also a member of the VFW. Karl and Hazel loved camping in their RV, from family reunions to the Washington coast to Quartzite, AZ where they stayed winters as snow birds for many years. He is survived by his wife Hazel of 74 years; sons Michael, Jeff (Becky) and Kirby Clemens; daughters Sandra Parker and Laurie Dietzel; sister Esther Sharp; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Williams, his parents, brothers Henry, Verner, Oscar, Leonard, and Arnold Clemens, sisters Hilda Martin, Alma Whitaker, Eleanore Peddicord, and Leona Ramsay. Karl will truly be missed by all! The Funeral Service is scheduled Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thornhill Valley Chapel
Download Now