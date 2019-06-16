CLEMENS, Karl (Age 98) It is with deep sorrow that we mark the passing of Karl Anthony Clemens on June 4, 2019. He was a strong but kind man a storyteller that loved to sing. Karl was born just outside of Jamestown, ND on the family farm December 31, 1920 to Otto and Anna Clemens. He was the 9th of 11 children. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII as an MP stationed in Japan. Upon returning home, he and Hazel moved to Washington State where he worked for Kaiser Mead for 28 years and 10 months. He was also a member of the VFW. Karl and Hazel loved camping in their RV, from family reunions to the Washington coast to Quartzite, AZ where they stayed winters as snow birds for many years. He is survived by his wife Hazel of 74 years; sons Michael, Jeff (Becky) and Kirby Clemens; daughters Sandra Parker and Laurie Dietzel; sister Esther Sharp; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Williams, his parents, brothers Henry, Verner, Oscar, Leonard, and Arnold Clemens, sisters Hilda Martin, Alma Whitaker, Eleanore Peddicord, and Leona Ramsay. Karl will truly be missed by all! The Funeral Service is scheduled Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary