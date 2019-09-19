Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Douglas PATTERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PATTERSON, Karl Douglas Our dad, Karl Douglas Patterson passed away September 11th in his sleep. He left behind his two daughters Samantha Stroh and Ashley Grow, and four grandchildren. Karl was survived by his siblings, Don Patterson, Gary Patterson, Donna Kelsey, Ray Patterson, Terry Patterson, and Chuck Patterson and his wife Stacy Stifanick. Karl was born on August 4, 1965 to Donald Patterson Sr. and Betty (Shearer) and was loved and guided by George Shearer. He grew up in a large family that instilled in him love and loyalty. He loved nature and being outdoors. Some of his family's greatest time spent together were camping in Prichard, hiking Tekoa Mountain, and days spent fishing on the river. He enjoyed playing and watching all kinds of sports. Go Cougs! Karl was extremely affectionate and an avid dog lover. He will always be remembered for his generous heart and sense of humor. We will forever miss you dad. A service will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21st at 10am. To share memories and condolences, please visit his tribute page at

