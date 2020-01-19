SMITH, Karl George "Smitty" (Age 68) Karl George "Smitty" Smith, 68, of Spokane, WA died March 19, 2019. Karl was born July 5, 1950 in Provo, Utah of George D. Smith and Kathy Saddington Smith. At the young age of 18, Karl enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971 and served as Warrant Officer Scout Pilot with 1st Squadron 9th Cavalry Charlie Troop. He miraculously survived his aircraft being shot down 10 times when many of his fellow Cav Soldiers did not survive. Following his military service as helicopter pilot, Karl embarked on a career path in computer technology. When retired, Karl enjoyed his passion for sailing and a happy late-life marriage to Wardine (Tatham) Smith. After many years of shared adventures together, Karl devoted tireless caregiving duties throughout his wife's terminal illness. Only three months later, Karl was diagnosed with a rare stomach cancer the doctor advised is not seen in the US; typically only seen in patients who have been exposed to Agent Orange. Karl's sacrifice for his country at the young age of 18 ultimately cost him his life. We are forever indebted to Karl and all those who served this country for the cause of human freedom here at home and far away in foreign lands. Karl is survived by his two sons, Chad Jeffrey Smith and Dustin Patrick Smith of Raleigh, NC and two grandchildren, Holland Smith Buffaloe and Stone Lockhart Buffaloe.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020