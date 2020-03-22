Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl J. SCHMID. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHMID, Karl J. February 1, 1971 - March 18, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of our beloved Karl. He was taken from us suddenly after an accident at his home. Born to Karl and Gail Schmid in New York, Spokane is where Karl considered home. Karl grew up attending St. Thomas More Catholic School and Mead schools. He was active in Scouts, sports and being social. Karl graduated from Mead High School in 1989, and then attended Washington State University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta, president of the Young Republicans, and a published author for Palouse Poets. After college graduation, Karl went into sales. It was the perfect job for him, where he could use his gift of gab and his quest for knowledge to make sure his customers had all the info needed to close the sale. His most recent job was selling pharmaceuticals. He excelled at his job and won numerous awards. Karl was athletic and artistic, loved writing and music, and enjoyed cinematography, especially sharing Star Wars with his son. He could dance circles around everyone. He had a tough exterior that encompassed a soft soul that would help anyone in need. He will be truly missed. Our hope and joy are found in John 3:16, for Karl and all those who believe. Karl is survived by his son, the joy of his life, Kaden Karl Schmid. Karl would tell you Kaden is gift to the world and is "wicked smart". He loved his boy fiercely and was so proud of him. It is through Kaden that a piece of Karl will live on. He is also survived by his love, Trina Schmid; by his loving parents, Karl and Gail Schmid; his two sisters, Deirdre Grieshaber (with husband Michael and their children Joseph, Emily, John and Elizabeth) and Mary Schmid, along with numerous family and friends. A small outdoor committal service (please practice social distancing if you choose to come) will take place on Monday, March 23 at 1:00 at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to please help those in need, especially at this time. Tributes may be left at

