HANSON, Karl Lee Karl Lee Hanson passed away peacefully from this life the morning of July 9, 2019. Karl was born August 16, 1957 in Fort Worth, TX to Alfred Gene and Gladys Delane (Hanshaw) Hanson. The family settled in Spokane, WA when Karl was five years old. He graduated from North Central High School and then became a journeyman electrician. In 1993, he started the first data networking company in the area, Syte Net Services. Marrying his long-time friend, Becky Jean Burkhardt, in 1998, created an instant family as he assumed the role of dad for her children Justin and Amelia. Their son, Dylan, was born in March 2003. Karl was a devoted husband, father and Christian. Kind and generous with a wonderful sense of humor and a big smile. An avid car guy who enjoyed the challenge of restoring old muscle cars. Karl had a beautiful voice and sang on the worship team at church. The family enjoyed time together at their river place, boating, jet skiing and watching the water flow by. His life was joyfully lived to the fullest and he will remain in our hearts forever. He is survived by his wife Becky; children Justin Vaughan, Amelia Vaughan and Dylan Hanson; his brother Chuck Hanson; and sister Cindi Grant. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim Hanson and his parents. A Celebration of Life service will be held August 9, 2019 at 1:30 at Fairmont Memorial Park's Sunset Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Union Gospel Mission, an organization that Karl supported for many years.

