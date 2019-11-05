Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karla Gayle (Van Vleet) FOWLES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FOWLES, Karla Gayle (Van Vleet) Karla passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 1, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Karla was born July 21, 1945 in Pittsburgh, California to Don Burton and Annie (Mickelson) Van Vleet. She was raised in Priest River, Idaho. In 1963 Karla married Thayne Fowles in the LDS temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they started their family in Sandpoint, Idaho. In 1966 they moved to Lind, Washington, where they raised their two sons, Donald and Dwayne. Karla worked as a secretary in the Lind School District for over 40 years. Karla is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thayne Fowles, her two sons, Donald (Jodi) and Dwayne (Heather), 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and her three sisters, Kay Lynn Cheney (Klyn), Lee Ann Nelson (Ron), and Rae Nell Atkinson (Floyd). A funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ritzville, Washington (606 S. Weber Ave.) on Saturday, November 9th, at 10:00 a.m. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at

