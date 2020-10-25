Always Smiling WILLIAMSON, Karma Dee March 26, 1939- October 9, 2020 Karma was born to Marius and Dorothy Dobesh in Ogallala, NE on March 26, 1939, a balmy day which turned into an evening blizzard with 12 inches of snow. It was a memorable start for a remarkable person. Karma graduated from Ogallala High School in 1957 where she was Homecoming Queen, earned her Girl Scout Gold Award and had a local radio program called Teenage Tune Time. She attended Colorado State College where she was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority and crowned Military Ball Queen and Cache La Poudre Queen. She graduated in just three years and went on to thrive as a third grade teacher, while also receiving a National Science Foundation grant to study geology at Colorado College. In 1965 she met and married Dr. Mark Edward Williamson and together they began a life of travel, adventure, and wonderful experiences with their three children, that included being stationed at the Air Force Academy, moving to Indian Wells, living as expats in Oxford, England and memorable years in Spokane, WA. Karma always greeted everyone with loving kindness and her gorgeous warm smile. She lived by the saying "you can't always control what happens to you, but you can always control how you respond to it." She was beautiful, stylish and so talented on many levels. She was a gourmet cook, excellent hostess, pianist, singer, artist, seamstress, knitter, and skilled at most handicrafts. Karma loved to read books (especially mysteries), garden (her roses won many awards), listen to music (loved all genres) and watch sports, especially tennis, when her favorite Roger Federer was playing. She had a competitive spirit and was a golfer, bridge player and her grandchildren's #1 fan. Her California friends all recognized Karma by her red VW Bug, an homage to her own mother's VW Bug that she adored. Community involvement was very important to her and enriched her life. She was an active member of multiple organizations, many of which she became president, including in Spokane, WA the Sacred Heart Hospital and St. John's Episcoal Cathedral auxiliaries, Lewis & Clark High School PTA and Spokane Garden Club as well as in the desert's St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Living Desert, Palm Desert Rose Society, League of Women Voters, Eldorado Women's Golf Association and Marrakesh Country Club. Karma passed away peacefully on October 9th, surrounded by family at her home of 50 years in Indian Wells, CA. She is survived by her husband Mark, children Kristin (Williamson) Keeling (Bruce), Wendy (Williamson) Finster (Paul), Matthew Williamson (Dr. Keron) and seven grandchildren, B. Harrison, Kyle, Maxine, Ford, Karma Kay, Maya and Wilder, as well as sister Debra Dosek and brother James Dobesh. Karma - loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, we will love you forever and always. No memorial service is planned at this time due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karma's name to a charity of your choice
.