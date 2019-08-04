Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karolyn Joyce (Sims) HOLLAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLAND, Karolyn Joyce (Sims) (Age 67) Karolyn passed away in the early hours of Monday morning, July 29, 2019 in the comfortable surround-ings of the Hospice House South. She was treated with comfort and care the last few days of her life after a long fight with cancer. She was born to Marge and Roy Sims on February 8, 1952 and raised in Spokane, graduating from Longfellow Elementary School and John Rogers High School respectively. She was active in pursuits of crafting, sports viewing, and building strong friendships. After various employment with reputable businesses including Camp Chevrolet, she moved to Seattle with her young son, Kohn Cottrell. After a couple of jobs with other reputable businesses, such as Goodyear Tire, she met her husband, Doug, and moved with him to Forks, Washington, where she was employed by the Washington State Department of Corrections in 1983 and spent 33 years as a valued administrative secretary and administrative assistant. Her last assignment was at Airway Heights Corrections Center as the Administrative Secretary to the Superintendent for 14 years. She was loved and revered by anyone who worked with her over her entire career. She was an artist at home, creating embellishments on picture frames, furniture, trinkets, and other novelties. Clearly, she was someone who set her own standards in art, craft, culture, and especially in fashion. She had a unique sense for wardrobe and dressing for all occasions, admired by all who were around her at any setting. She was deeply loved by her immediate family and friends, known to her grandchildren as 'Nana.' She will forever be known for her attention to detail in all things. She was a lover of dogs and so natural in raising and caring for them. She will carry her kindness to Heaven comforted by the Lord and her parents. She is survived by her husband, Doug Holland, her son Kohn Cottrell and his wife, Corina, her four grandchildren, McKabe, Keegan, McKenna, and Kohlter; sister Kathleen Schott and her husband, Bob, Bainbridge Island, brother, Chuck Sims, and his wife, Jan Sims, and her loving nephews and nieces from those two families. Memorial services to be held at the Lincoln Heights Congregational Church at 3527 E. 29th Avenue, Spokane, WA, 99223, on Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 am. Please wear your "bling" in honor of her! Reception to follow service. Donations can be made to Hospice House South in Spokane, 367 E. 7th, Spokane, WA. 99202.

