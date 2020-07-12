DAY, Karon Virginia Mohatt Karon Virginia Day, and that's Karon with an "o", loved the 4th of July because it was just before this holiday, on the 3rd, when she gave birth to her first child in 1966, a daughter, named Julie Anne. Only ten months later her son James "Jimmy" MacLeod Warrick would arrive; Irish twins as she would refer to her children - the joys of her life. On July 4th, 2020, Karon, aka "Grandma Honey" passed away at home with her daughter by her side and grandkids in the house, following one last red, white, and blue birthday celebration. In the months leading up to her passing, she was surrounded and supported by her close friends and family. Karon spent all of her adult life in Spokane, but she wore the heart and soul of an Oregonian. Born to a "bread man" James Everett Mohatt and a fashionable designer and homemaker, Virginia Ann. Karon began life on April 20th, 1945, in Salem, Oregon, just down the river road from her beloved grandparents Helen and Marcus Cooper, farmers in Independence, Oregon. Karon loved to ride her bike to her grandparents orchard. She enjoyed picking berries, but had a tendency to eat more than she collected. As a young girl, Karon's bus rides to school included a close following bread truck operated by her father "Jim"who made sure his morning deliveries aligned with his daughter's commute to Holy Names Academy. Karon was the eldest daughter, second born to Jim and Virginia. Her older brother Jimmy passed away as a young child, leaving a void in her family's life that was never filled. Her little brother John Mohatt became the big brother to Karon, and her little sister "Janie", Jane Gulick. Karon developed a passion for textiles from her mother Virginia, a talented seamstress who would take Karon as a child to Pendleton, the textile company in Portland. Together with her mother, they would spend hours feeling fabric and choosing patterns to be made into the latest fashions. Many years later as an artist, Karon would take her passion for textiles and design and transform them into fiber art projects. Over the years, Karon would collect textiles like a connoisseur collects rare and fine wines. Her father's job would bring Karon's family from Oregon, to Spokane when she was a senior in high school. A job at the Spokane Credit Bureau would result in her marriage to the boss's son, Nicholas MacLeod Warrick, father to Julie and Jim. Following divorce in their late twenties, Karon and Nick would successfully co-parent their children with mutual respect and friendship. As a single parent, Karon tried many professions. Her children benefitted from her unsuccessful sales jobs. Cases of prairie schooner pies and Bonnie Bell lip smackers secured strong social status standings in middle school for Julie and Jim. After raising her children on the South Hill of Spokane, Karon decided to change her view and move just blocks away from Gonzaga University. With college kids of her own, she now surrounded herself with other people's college kids. Her bungalow was a sanctuary filled with great literature, poetry, artwork and her growing collection of 1950's vintage furnishings. In the early years, she would never lock her doors. One evening while sleeping she heard a noise in her living room. When she peeked out to see the cause of the rustle, she noticed a young man sleeping on her couch. Not wanting to disturb him, she went back to sleep. In the morning, the man woke, jumped up, and ran like hell out of the house. While she would eventually begin to lock her doors, Karon's door and heart would always remain open. Her open heart would eventually lead her to her next door neighbor, Forrest Day, whom she would marry. Love would convince her to briefly wear penny loafers and try golf. Reality would soon bring her back to Birkenstocks and writing poetry. Through her husband Forrest, Karon would begin a long lasting relationship with the Spokane Knights of Columbus #683, where she volunteered as a florist providing arrangements for all occasions and events, and supporting the Christmas basket program for area children. Karon took great pride in her volunteer work with the Knights of Columbus, and she felt a sense of family from so many in the organization. When her husband Forrest passed away, Karon was touched by the support of her friends at the Knights of Columbus. Karon always stood out. In the early years, it was her 1966 VW bug with one black fender with kids and dog hanging out the windows. Eventually it was the bright orange Karmann Ghia named "Marigold'. Karon wore colorful scarves made of fine textiles, always had her hair fashionably styled. If it came down to choosing between food or a hair cut, hair would always win. Karon's style and independence passed on to her children. Her daughter would graduate architecture school and become a producer and photographer. Her son would graduate business school, travel and hike the world solo; establish his own business and eventually take over a fourth generation family business for his father. Karon instilled in her children the idea that anything is possible, and her children believed in themselves because their mother believed in them. Karon was able to witness her first grandchild, William MacLeod Ammann, virtually graduate from film school in May. She was able to see her beautiful granddaughter and future doctor, Kalena Anne Warrick, in cap and gown following her drive-thru graduation from Lewis & Clark High School, her alma mater. She was able to cry on the phone with her daughter as she shared the news that grandson, Patrick MacLeod Ammann, an artist like grandma, was accepted with scholarships to all of his college choices; and she was able to see her grandson Huston MacLeod Warrick find success as a brilliant entrepreneur while also enrolled as a college student. "Anything is possible." - Karon Day A funeral service for Karon Day will be held outdoors in The Grotto at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 330 E. Boone Ave., Spokane WA 99202, Friday, July 17th, at Noon. Masks and social distancing required. A formal reception will be postponed due to COVID. Special thanks to Karon's brother and sister-in-law John and Jan Mohatt, friends Janice and Claude Kaler, and Marilyn Barnes; and son-in-law Chris Ammann, and daughter-in-law Leslie Warrick, and grand--children William Ammann, Patrick Ammann, Kalena Warrick and Huston Warrick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the KARON VIRGINIA DAY ART SCHOLARSHIP at any Spokane Teacher's Credit Union STCU.org
. The scholarship will be awarded to a Gonzaga University student. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.