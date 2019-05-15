Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Heritage Funeral Home Service 7:00 PM Heritage Funeral Home Funeral 9:30 AM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Send Flowers Obituary

GORMANOS, Karrie G. (Age 83) On May 13, 2019, Karrie (Kyriaki) Gormanos fell asleep in the Lord after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born in Lewiston, Idaho on January 20, 1936. She was the eldest child to George and Vasiliki Deliganis, both of whom immigrated from Kandila, Greece. Hard work was a routine that started young. Her first paying job was at age six to strip spearmint for 50 cents per day. Karrie attended University of Idaho and worked in Sacred Heart's radiology dept. She met John Gormanos, who became the love of her life, and upon release from the Greek Military, they were married on October 2, 1960 in Greece. Together they raised three children - Thea, Theodore, and Vassie all of whom graduated from WSU. Typical Sundays in the Gormanos household included attending church and then providing a meal for the many 'bachelors' that had no family, and to help those in need in the community. Karrie was involved with the Daughters of Penelope, a women's auxiliary arm of the Greek Orthodox Church for over 50 years. She held multiple offices at the local, district and national levels and was honoured as 2010 National Daughter of the Year. She volunteered with ladies of Philoptochos (Church philanthropic organization) and Spokane Visitors Bureau; worked over 25 years with Spokane Public Schools in Special Ed and Jantz HS. She dedicated herself as the self-appointed number one fan of the Cougs! Karrie was convinced she would live to see ESPN Game Day come to WSU in Pullman, WA! Many will miss the sound of her cowbell on Saturday afternoon. She is survived by her husband John; children, Thea Ballas (Fr. Stavros), Theodore Gormanos (Lea), and Vassie Skoulis (Alex); grand- children Alexandros and Yianni Skoulis and Kyriaki and Yianni Gormanos; her brother Sam (Vicki) Deliganis; and sister Christina Deliganis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16th from 5pm to 7pm with the Trisagion beginning at 7pm. Funeral will be held on Friday, May 17th at 9:30am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, officiated by Fr. Stavros Ballas and Fr. Stephen Supica. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

