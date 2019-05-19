HOESEL, Katharine "Katy" (Age 82) Passed away on May 5, 2019 with her children, Lisa Hoesel Finley and Chris Hoesel by her side. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Richard Hoesel. Katy was an active volunteer in all communities in which she lived and was a long-time special education teacher. Her elegance, grace and love were inspirations to all she encountered. Katy is survived by her daughter Lisa and her husband Mike, her son Chris and his wife, Missy, and her two beloved granddaughters, Maddie and Katy. In fondest remembrance and love.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019