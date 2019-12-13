POTTER Katharine (Barcklay) Katharine Marie (Barcklay) Potter, 70 years old, of Spokane WA, passed away on December 1st, 2019. Born December 25th, 1948 in Newport Washington. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Barcklay and Alphena Barcklay. She is survived by her mother Alphena and her sons Aaron and Scott. She also has many stepkids out there in the billiards community. Memorial services will be held at Spokane Cremation and Funeral Services, located at 2832 N. Ruby St, Spokane, WA 99207 at 9 am on Saturday the 14th. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Venue, located at 6416 N. Cincinnati St, Spokane, WA at 11 am on Saturday the 14th.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 13, 2019