Katharine Marie (Barcklay) POTTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katharine Marie (Barcklay) POTTER.
Service Information
Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service
2832 N Ruby
Spokane, WA
99207
(509)-324-9375
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service
2832 N Ruby
Spokane, WA 99207
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
the Venue
6416 N. Cincinnati St
Spokane, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

POTTER Katharine (Barcklay) Katharine Marie (Barcklay) Potter, 70 years old, of Spokane WA, passed away on December 1st, 2019. Born December 25th, 1948 in Newport Washington. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Barcklay and Alphena Barcklay. She is survived by her mother Alphena and her sons Aaron and Scott. She also has many stepkids out there in the billiards community. Memorial services will be held at Spokane Cremation and Funeral Services, located at 2832 N. Ruby St, Spokane, WA 99207 at 9 am on Saturday the 14th. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Venue, located at 6416 N. Cincinnati St, Spokane, WA at 11 am on Saturday the 14th.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.