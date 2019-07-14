DAVIDSON, Katherin R. (Age 58) Katherin R. Davidson, passed away June 14, 2019 in Wenatchee, Washington. She was born July 31, 1960 in Chewelah, WA to Raymond and Alice Colvin. Kathy graduated from Deer Park High School in 1979. In her younger years, she was married to Bryan Davidson and had five children. She was a homemaker who loved and raised her children. Later on, she met her partner of more than 18 years- Ross Barney. Kathy and Ross loved spending time together with their two fur babies. Kathy was fond of her grandkids, loved doing word searches, playing cards, and simply spending time with her friends and family, including their fur babies. She loved others immensely and put everyone else's needs before her own. If you needed her, she would be there. Kathy is survived by her boyfriend, Ross Barney of Othello, WA; children, Linda Ramsey of Portland, OR, Michelle Davidson of Kennewick, WA, Christy Reid of Spokane Valley, WA, Bryan Davidson of Richland, WA and Patrick Davidson of Missoula, MT; multiple brothers and sisters; and nine grandchildren. Kathy's memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Clayton Community Bible Church, 4494 Carlton Ave., Clayton, WA. Please share your memories of Kathy in her guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019