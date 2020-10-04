SAMUEL, Katherine A. (Age 71) Katherine Ann Samuel, 71, of Spokane, Washington went home to Jesus September 27, 2020, sur-rounded by family. She was born in Spokane, Washington to Ardwin and Phyllis Hoff, June 2, 1949. She graduated from Mead High School and was very involved with her class reunion committees. Kathy married her husband, James "Jim" Samuel and raised their two sons, Tony and Mark. She worked in a bank in the early years and then found her calling in retail music sales. Kathy was extremely involved in her church (choir, outreach, nursing home ministry). She loved singing and playing keyboards, and passed her love of music to her sons and grandchildren. Kathy was adventurous and loved to go new places, see new things, and eat new food. She was also very passionate about cooking and spent hours watching cooking shows and trying out new recipes. Kathy loved her grandchildren and traveled frequently to visit them for birthdays, holidays, and graduations. When she wasn't traveling or cooking, Kathy enjoyed reading, crafts, and tending her rose garden. Kathy will be missed greatly, and remembered for her outgoing and generous spirit. She is survived by her son Tony (Tara); brothers Cliff (Donna), Ken (Laura), Jerry, (Joe); and four grandchildren Mekyhna, Alexis, Adam, and Jacob. She was preceded in death by her husband James (2020), and son Mark (1999).



