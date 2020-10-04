1/2
Katherine A. SAMUEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAMUEL, Katherine A. (Age 71) Katherine Ann Samuel, 71, of Spokane, Washington went home to Jesus September 27, 2020, sur-rounded by family. She was born in Spokane, Washington to Ardwin and Phyllis Hoff, June 2, 1949. She graduated from Mead High School and was very involved with her class reunion committees. Kathy married her husband, James "Jim" Samuel and raised their two sons, Tony and Mark. She worked in a bank in the early years and then found her calling in retail music sales. Kathy was extremely involved in her church (choir, outreach, nursing home ministry). She loved singing and playing keyboards, and passed her love of music to her sons and grandchildren. Kathy was adventurous and loved to go new places, see new things, and eat new food. She was also very passionate about cooking and spent hours watching cooking shows and trying out new recipes. Kathy loved her grandchildren and traveled frequently to visit them for birthdays, holidays, and graduations. When she wasn't traveling or cooking, Kathy enjoyed reading, crafts, and tending her rose garden. Kathy will be missed greatly, and remembered for her outgoing and generous spirit. She is survived by her son Tony (Tara); brothers Cliff (Donna), Ken (Laura), Jerry, (Joe); and four grandchildren Mekyhna, Alexis, Adam, and Jacob. She was preceded in death by her husband James (2020), and son Mark (1999).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved