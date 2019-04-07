Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine CATHEY. View Sign

CATHEY, Katherine November 27, 1919 March 15, 2019 "She missed the Smucker's label" Family was her life; she was a mother of ten. She is survived by sons, Robert, Richard, Roger and David and daughters, Patsy, Bonnie, Karen and Barbara. She was preceded in death by her sons, John and Phillip. Katherine enjoyed the many grand, great and great-great-grandchildren and had many friends. She lived a full and active life. In loving memory of Katherine, viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11th from 10am to 5pm and on Friday, April 12th from 9am to noon. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

CATHEY, Katherine November 27, 1919 March 15, 2019 "She missed the Smucker's label" Family was her life; she was a mother of ten. She is survived by sons, Robert, Richard, Roger and David and daughters, Patsy, Bonnie, Karen and Barbara. She was preceded in death by her sons, John and Phillip. Katherine enjoyed the many grand, great and great-great-grandchildren and had many friends. She lived a full and active life. In loving memory of Katherine, viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11th from 10am to 5pm and on Friday, April 12th from 9am to noon. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close