CATHEY, Katherine November 27, 1919 March 15, 2019 "She missed the Smucker's label" Family was her life; she was a mother of ten. She is survived by sons, Robert, Richard, Roger and David and daughters, Patsy, Bonnie, Karen and Barbara. She was preceded in death by her sons, John and Phillip. Katherine enjoyed the many grand, great and great-great-grandchildren and had many friends. She lived a full and active life. In loving memory of Katherine, viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11th from 10am to 5pm and on Friday, April 12th from 9am to noon. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019