PEREZ, Katherine Edith "Kay" (Age 87) Katherine Edith Perez "Kay" passed away at her home on August 10, 2019. She was the only child born to William F. Bush and Katherine Armbruster of Bronx, NY on November 16, 1931. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Minnie and Charles Hohlbein and grew up in Lindenhurst, NY. She married Howard P. Perez on September 15, 1951 and lived in Lindenhurst, NY until they moved to Spokane, WA in January 1994. She enjoyed going to Compass Club, attending Ruth Circle bible study, playing Bunco and enjoying her family and friends. Kay is preceded in death by her husband Howard, her son Scotty, and her parents. Kay is survived by her two daughters Laurel Vitale (Andrew) and Holly Christoff (Frank), all of Spokane, WA; and four grandchildren, William Vitale (Kelly), Alison Vitale, Ashley Christoff and Matthew Christoff. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 4202 N. Belt, Spokane, WA. Pastor Mary Daniels officiating. Interment will be at Fairmount Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m. RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to either Messiah Lutheran Church or the in her name. Online guest book at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 14, 2019