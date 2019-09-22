Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine M. "Kathy" WILSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON, Katherine M. "Kathy" Katherine M. Wilson passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at the age of 70. Born in Spokane, WA, to Frederick and Mary Wilson, Kathy graduated from St. George's School in 1967 and Claremont McKenna College with a degree in Economics in 1971. Kathy went to work for various GOP political campaigns on the west coast. At that time she met Lyn Nofziger who became her mentor and brought her into the Ronald Reagan administration where Kathy became a manager of the Office of Investment Bureau for Private Enterprise (US AID) that worked to empower individuals and small businesses by making micro-loans in situations that might not have qualified for loans otherwise. In 1989 Kathy left the government and went to work for Long & Foster Realtors in Arlington. Kathy's years at Long & Foster were all about service, both for her clients and for the Long & Foster team. Her love for her dogs Char, Ash, Jordan and Soot was boundless and in Kathy's words "All dogs go to heaven!" Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Frederick and her mother, Mary. She is survived by a sister, Carol Wilson, of Spokane WA; a half-sister, Susan Neuwien, of Enterprise, AL, and two nephews, Jeffrey M. Wilson, of Chicago, IL, and Michael F. Wilson, of Spokane and several grand nieces and nephews. A service celebrating the life of Kathy will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Arlington Virginia at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Mary's Episcopal Church Arlington.

WILSON, Katherine M. "Kathy" Katherine M. Wilson passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at the age of 70. Born in Spokane, WA, to Frederick and Mary Wilson, Kathy graduated from St. George's School in 1967 and Claremont McKenna College with a degree in Economics in 1971. Kathy went to work for various GOP political campaigns on the west coast. At that time she met Lyn Nofziger who became her mentor and brought her into the Ronald Reagan administration where Kathy became a manager of the Office of Investment Bureau for Private Enterprise (US AID) that worked to empower individuals and small businesses by making micro-loans in situations that might not have qualified for loans otherwise. In 1989 Kathy left the government and went to work for Long & Foster Realtors in Arlington. Kathy's years at Long & Foster were all about service, both for her clients and for the Long & Foster team. Her love for her dogs Char, Ash, Jordan and Soot was boundless and in Kathy's words "All dogs go to heaven!" Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Frederick and her mother, Mary. She is survived by a sister, Carol Wilson, of Spokane WA; a half-sister, Susan Neuwien, of Enterprise, AL, and two nephews, Jeffrey M. Wilson, of Chicago, IL, and Michael F. Wilson, of Spokane and several grand nieces and nephews. A service celebrating the life of Kathy will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Arlington Virginia at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Mary's Episcopal Church Arlington. Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close