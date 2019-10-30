Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Marie (Stahly) HOREJS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOREJS, Katherine Marie (Stahly) (Age 97) Kay passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 in the loving comfort of Hospice House of Spokane. Kay was born in Portland, OR on March 1st, 1922. Raised on a farm in the Portland area, Kay was the oldest daughter of eight siblings. Kay married early in life to first husband Ernie Jones and gave birth to Sylvia. While Ernie was overseas during WWI, Kay worked in the shipyards hauling rebar for the construction of Liberty Ships. Several years later Kay remarried and had her second daughter Carole Anne Keck. Once her second marriage ended, she relocated to Twin Falls, Idaho and took a job as a waitress, working 10-12 hour days, and six days a week. It was there where she met the love of her life, Jerry Horejs. Once married, they bought their first home and enjoyed all their free time in the Idaho wilderness together, investing their time in their home and garden. They would remain married until his passing in February 2000. In 1971 Kay and Jerry moved to Spokane to be closer to her daughter Sylvia's family. Once they were settled into their brand new home, Kay took time to care for her three grandchildren and then taking a job at Rosauers in University City Shopping Center. After retiring at the age of 70+years, she and Jerry dedicated their lives to their home and yard, which regularly brought onlookers and picture takers of their beautiful yard. Kay relished the time she spent with her family and would marvel over how wonderful it was to see the accomplishments of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She truly loved her life and the family she helped to create. Preceding her in death was her husband Jerry Horejs, daughters Sylvia Hubbell and Carol Anne Keck, and two infant children, Little Ernie and Little Syl. Also her five brothers, who served in WWII, Raymond, Lawrence, Edward, Walter, and Henry. Kay is survived by her two sisters, Betty Johnson and Adeline Ballinger; also her grandchildren, Rikki Ann (Richard) Montague, Tamara Putney (Michael), Denise (Robert) Langston, Bradley Hubbell, Brian Overturf, and 11 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. At her request, funeral services will not be held. And in lieu of flowers, she would have like donations sent to Scraps, ASPCA, and Hospice of Spokane. Thank you.

