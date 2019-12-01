Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
RICCO, Katherine L. (Age 94) Katherine Ricco was born June, 5 1924 in Guide Rock, Nebraska. She was raised on the family farm in Dover, ID and graduated from Sandpoint HS. Married Frank Ricco in February 1947 in Sandpoint, ID and soon after moved to Spokane, WA. She worked at the Crescent Department Store portrait studio for several years. Katherine is survived by sons Bryan Ricco (Kami) and David Ricco, sister Susan Bristow (Gary). Granddaughters Cassandra Eakle (Joey), Abigail Cochran (Joe) and Mary Ricco. Great-grandchildren Anabella, Ashton, Adalyn, Alakai Eakle and Joseph Cochran. She was preceded in death by husband Frank, brother Richard Williams and great-granddaughter Josephine Faith Eakle. We would like to thank the staff at Royal Park Assisted Living for the compassionate care of our mom the past many years. Also thank you to the 3rd floor nursing staff and Dr. McManus at Holy Family as well, you are all truly amazing. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N Wall St, Spokane, Washington. To leave an online condolence to Katherine's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019
