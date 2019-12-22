Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathi Louise "Katie" HIGGINBOTHAM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HIGGINBOTHAM, Kathi Louise "Katie" (Age 57) Kathi "Katie" Louise Higginbotham went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 15, 2019 following a long illness. Her loving husband of more than 20 years was by her side. Her son, Justin Howard, her step daughter Lindsey Higginbotham and her brother, Charlie Brown were also with her in Sacred Heart Hospital. She was a beautiful, brown eyed, loving, kind, bighearted soul who loved and cared so much for her family and friends. She was born September 17, 1962 in Kirkland, Washington to Richard and Beverly Brown who preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sister, Kelli Pratt of Kirkland, Washington, her step mother, Mona Brown of Oak Harbor, Washington, stepson Riley Higginbotham of Spokane and her eight year old grandson, Mason Higginbotham. She also has six stepsisters and a stepbrother scattered around the country. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Katie loved cooking and always prepared the most sumptuous family feasts for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and other special occasions. The prototypical mama and grandma she never wanted anyone to go hungry. She loved fishing, boating, camping, traveling by RV (for seven years) watching WSU and Seahawks football, summer picnics around her swimming pool and most of all family gatherings with her children and friends. She had a ready smile for everyone and they were always welcome in her home. She loved a good joke and had an infectious laugh that always tickled John. A favorite snappy come back she always said when someone said: "how are you doing?" was always "Darn swell","How bout you?" Her ashes will be kept by John. When he passes the ashes will be mixed and half scattered in favorite locales they visited around the country. The other half of Katie and John will go in the columbarium in the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington. A celebration of life will be conducted in the near future by John and the children. If you knew her, or wanted to, you are invited. We will put the word out soon.

HIGGINBOTHAM, Kathi Louise "Katie" (Age 57) Kathi "Katie" Louise Higginbotham went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 15, 2019 following a long illness. Her loving husband of more than 20 years was by her side. Her son, Justin Howard, her step daughter Lindsey Higginbotham and her brother, Charlie Brown were also with her in Sacred Heart Hospital. She was a beautiful, brown eyed, loving, kind, bighearted soul who loved and cared so much for her family and friends. She was born September 17, 1962 in Kirkland, Washington to Richard and Beverly Brown who preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sister, Kelli Pratt of Kirkland, Washington, her step mother, Mona Brown of Oak Harbor, Washington, stepson Riley Higginbotham of Spokane and her eight year old grandson, Mason Higginbotham. She also has six stepsisters and a stepbrother scattered around the country. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Katie loved cooking and always prepared the most sumptuous family feasts for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and other special occasions. The prototypical mama and grandma she never wanted anyone to go hungry. She loved fishing, boating, camping, traveling by RV (for seven years) watching WSU and Seahawks football, summer picnics around her swimming pool and most of all family gatherings with her children and friends. She had a ready smile for everyone and they were always welcome in her home. She loved a good joke and had an infectious laugh that always tickled John. A favorite snappy come back she always said when someone said: "how are you doing?" was always "Darn swell","How bout you?" Her ashes will be kept by John. When he passes the ashes will be mixed and half scattered in favorite locales they visited around the country. The other half of Katie and John will go in the columbarium in the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington. A celebration of life will be conducted in the near future by John and the children. If you knew her, or wanted to, you are invited. We will put the word out soon. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close