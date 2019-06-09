WILSON, Kathleen A. (Age 64) Kathy passed away May 19, 2019 in Spokane, Wa. She was born in Devils Lake, ND on March 9, 1955. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Lorraine Hartman. As a military kid, Kathy lived in various states and countries until moving to Spokane. She worked as a loan officer for WSECU until her health required her to retire. Kathy loved music, nature, working in her yard and was always ready for a game of cards. Kathy was not only an amazing sister, she was a loving daughter and the favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews. She was a best friend and always giving to others. Kathy is survived by her siblings Bill Hartman (Diana), Debbie O'Rourke (Jim), Mike Hartman, Terry Smith and David Hartman. Nieces and nephews Amanda, Sara, Ka-La (Erica), Lauren, Anthony, Madison, and Loganne. We'll hold you in our hearts until we meet again. Kathy has requested a private family service. To leave an online condolence to Kathy's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary