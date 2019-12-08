Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ann "Kitty" BRADLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRADLEY, Kathleen Ann "Kitty" Kathleen Ann Bradley, known to all as Kitty, has peacefully passed on to the next world. Born in Spokane Washington on September 7th, 1943, she left us on November 28th, 2019. She will be joined in the afterlife by her loving parents, Edwin and Mildred Keating as well as her son, Andrew Bradley and her many well-loved cats. Throughout Kitty's life she always had at least one cat by her side. She loved watching ice skating, gymnastics and the Seahawks! During this past year she was proud to see two of her grandchildren marry the loves of their lives. Upon the death of her youngest son, Kitty dedicated herself to service to others. She spent many years volunteering for Our Place, a nondenominational charity house here in Spokane. For ten years she resided at Maplewood Gardens. While there she volunteered in the store, helped water the plants and would assist other residents with the care of their raised bed gardens when needed. For fun she would go on excursions and sing karaoke, with Queen and AC/DC being some of her favorite artists to share. In fact, she was rocking out even to the end, when she attended a Bob Seger concert with her daughter, Dawn. She knew how to enjoy life. At 76 she was blessed to be survived by her brother, Melvin (and Beverly) Keating, three of her children: Dawn (and Mark) Berstler, Scot (and Cathi) Bradley and Shawn (and John) Sheller, as well as her seven grandchildren: Bob (and Barb) and Marseille Bradley, Douglas, Jacob, and Calvin (and Alexa) Berstler, Keagan (and Zeke) Greene and Kaylee Sheller. In lieu of flowers please donate to SCRAPS, Our Place, or Hospice of Spokane. There will be a Celebration of Life at Maplewood Gardens on December 18th at 10am.

