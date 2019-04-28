Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ann Newman "Kathy" LEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEE, Kathleen Ann (Newman) Kathy Lee, retired teacher, passed away on April 20, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer. Born January 4, 1945 in Derby, Connecticut to Agnes Mary Newman and Arthur G. Newman. Kathy graduated from Xavier High School in Phoenix in 1962, and attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff before marrying Lon C. Lee on June 20, 1964 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Kathy is survived by six children: Mark Willett of Long Beach, Californa; Barbara Niederhoff of Aurora, Colorado; David Lee of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Linda Lee Ozuna of Centennial, Colorado; Brian Lee of Morrison, Colorado; and Michael Lee of Arvada, Colorado. She has 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her husband of 55 years Lon C. Lee. Kathy had always desired to return to college and did so earning a degree in Early Childhood Education from Metropolitan State University in Denver. She was immediately hired to teach at Dry Creek Elementary School in the Cherry Creek District. Kathy later earned a Masters of Curriculum Development at the University of Colorado Denver. She was an early proponent of computers in the classroom. She also helped establish Olympics of the Mind in the school. She was active in school and community activities including Girl Scouts and in Saint Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Englewood, Colorado. She dedicated her life to ensuring that all children were protected, loved, accepted and provided opportunity through education. To those who had the honor to know her, she was famous for her warm smiles and loving hugs. Kathy loved books and she loved to sing. She was a member of Desert Harmony, a singing group at Sun City Festival for 12 years, and was a member of several book clubs in Washington and Arizona. In 1992, she and her husband Lon moved to Spokane, Washington where she was hired to teach 6th grade at Centennial Middle School in Spokane Valley. Upon retirement in 2007, Kathy and Lon moved to a cabin on Diamond Lake, Washington which became their permanent residence. The two returned to Arizona as snow-birds in 2007 living there during the winter months. Services for Kathy will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Newport, Washington on Saturday, May 11 at 11am. Kathy requested those attending should wear bright colors and avoid black.

