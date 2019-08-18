SKAUGSTAD, Kathleen Anne (Age 75) Born on July 31, 1944 in Spokane, WA; entered into rest on August 13, 2019 in Nine Mile Falls, WA. Kathleen graduated from Holy Names Academy and later from Kinman Business University. She worked in the computer industry for various businesses before retiring in 2006. Kathleen was a member of the Teamsters. Her hobbies included reading, traveling and loving dogs. Kathleen is survived by her husband Dick of 13 years; and numerous family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Guest book at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019