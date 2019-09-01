Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen E. FREY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FREY, Kathleen E. Kathleen (Kathy) Elizabeth Frey, 69, entered into rest in Spokane, Washington on August 26, 2019. She was born to the late Victor and Rosemary Grace in Missoula, Montana on October 27, 1949 and grew up in north Spokane. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1967 where she was a member of the Hi-Lassies and proud owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang. After high school, she worked at Safeco Insurance and met her future husband, Stephen (Steve) Frey, on his first day working there. They were married on May 1, 1971 and resided at Newman Lake, owning Moab Service for many years. After starting a family, they moved to a home in the Spokane Valley. They were happily married for 40 years until his passing in July of 2011. Kathy is survived by her three children, Lisa Frey, Stephanie (Darin) Hoffman, and Brian (Mika) Frey as well as her brothers, Steven Grace and Hal Grace. She was especially proud of her five grandchildren; grandsons Jonathan Gregg, Reilly Hoffman, and Peyton Frey and granddaughters Alyssa Gregg, and Ellis Frey. She was a caring mother, active and involved in her children's school, serving on the PTA where she helped plan a playground. She had a number of hobbies, including cake decorating, candy making, and gardening. She was often seen with yarn in her lap and would crochet beautiful blankets for family and many kitchen towels she shared with friends. She was a long-time member of Community Church of the Bible. She volunteered in the gift shop at Valley Hospital and during elections she also worked at the polling precinct at East Valley High School. Kathy had many life-long friendships and a giving heart. She appreciated the many prayers as she faced a number of health issues over the years, and one of her favorite sayings was "This too shall pass". Even in pain, her smile was infectious, inspiring others around her. Her family called her a "bionic" woman due to her strength and perseverance despite physical limitations. The family is appreciative of the care provided by Park Place Assisted Living and St Joseph's Care Center staff in her later years. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Community Church of the Bible, 4510 N. Sullivan Road at 11:30 am on September 7th.

