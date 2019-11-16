|
MESHEW, Kathleen E. (Daschbach) Passed away November 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born in Spokane, WA on January 3, 1948 to Evelyn and Richard (Dutch) Daschbach. Kathy attended Stevens Grade School and North Central High School. She worked at American Sign & Indicator for 21 years. She moved to Twin Lakes, ID in 1983 when she met the love of her life, Larry. They had many happy years there. Kathy is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Clark; three grandchildren, Marissa Solomon, Tyler Leonard, Afton Leonard; six great-grandchildren; brother, Dick (Corrine) Daschbach; sister, Mary Helen Tisdale; stepchildren, Dean Meshew, Greg Meshew, Carmen Henderwerk, Robert Meshew and by many extended family members and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Donnie Leonard and husband, Larry Meshew. A Celebration of Life for Kathy will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane, WA on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 beginning at 12:00pm. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Kathy's online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019