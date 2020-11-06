SANDERS, Kathleen Elaine (Moody) (Age 77) It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Kathleen Elaine Sanders (Moody), 77, on October 28th, 2020 at her home in Post Falls, ID. She was born June 29th, 1943 to Beulah and Harley Moody in Woodhull, Illinois. Services will be held at the Post Falls LDS Stake Center at noon on November 7th, 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Post Falls Senior Center. Due to concerns and restrictions of Covid-19, we encourage all those who cannot attend to attend the service virtually. Link: https://youtu.be/11cn61UU444
She is survived by her siblings, Merrill Moody and Shirley Nelson (Moody) plus her six children: Tamra Avey (Sanders), Taunya Dickinson (Sanders), Shari Sanders-Garske, Shanna Cejka (Sanders), Christian Sanders, and Carrie Denke (Sanders), and her many, many beloved grand and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Beulah and Harley Moody and the love of her life and devoted husband of 58 years, Thomas Charles Sanders. Per her and Tom's wishes, her ashes will be combined with his upon burial so they may continue their life together in eternity. As they always wished. Tom and Kathy met while in school at BYU in 1962 during an arranged picnic lunch. It was a short romance for Tom as he was immediately certain that she was the woman of his dreams. Family lore states he proposed to her while she was in her curlers before church because he was not going to let this extraordinary woman escape him! They were married July 5th, 1962, starting a love that continues throughout the ages. Kathy was a woman devoted to service for others, be it helping her children with grandchild duties, decades of service in the Relief Society, including stints as president, assistance with food bank distribution, or her late life passion, the Post Falls Senior Center. Kathy spent countless hours helping those in need. All who knew her were touched by her generosity and kindness of spirit. She was a beacon to those around her and a demonstration of what a purposeful life should be. An inspiration to all who knew her. Kathleen Sanders was a blessing to all. Her family and friends will miss her deeply. 'Til we meet again.