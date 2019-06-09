Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:30 AM Fairmount Memorial Park 5200 W. Wellesley Ave Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

MONCALVO, Kathleen Jean This Delightful Lady Born on July 6, 1923 in Deer Lodge, Montana. Moved to Spokane in 1936. Graduated from Rogers High School in 1941. She married Earl Levan in 1942. A son Michael was born in 1944. A beautiful little girl (Bonnie) joined the family in 1949. After a divorce in 1953, Kay went to work for the American Cancer Society for a total of seven years. As a "District Secretary" she oversaw seven counties and loved each and everyone of her volunteers. In 1961 she married Rudy Moncalvo. She became totally and happily engrossed in the wholesale greenhouse business. Garden Springs was the fulfillment of her love of growing beautiful flowers. Rudy passed in 1991. Her golden years were spent living, laughing and travelling with Don Jacobson her "Rock" of strength and caring. She is predeceased by her father Sig Bjerkelo, mother Josephine Friday, step father Fred Friday, brother John Friday, aunt Lola Linzey, baby Kay Levan and granddaughter Cathern Nozaki. Survivors include son Michael Levan (Carolyn); daughter Barbara Nozaki; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. Kay brought talent, charm, grace and love. She will be greatly missed. Graveside Service will be held on July 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at Fairmount Memorial Park Memorial Park in Spokane, Washington 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA 99205.

