KUNTZ, Kathleen (Age 70) Kathy Kuntz was called home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her true love Gary. She was a teacher for special ed-ucation and changed many lives. She did the same as a camp counselor for Campfire at Sweyolakan. She is survived by her son Tim Allen and his husband Jeff Allen; her daughter Becky Woodbeck and her husband Steve Woodbeck; two grandchildren Adam and Gabriel Woodbeck; two sisters Claire Turner and Marianne Schapp. Our mom was the best mom anyone could have. She was surrounded by her family as she returned home. She will be deeply missed. We love you always and forever. Private services will be celebrated in August at Holy Cross Cemetery, Spokane, WA.

